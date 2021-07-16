Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Danmar

The police had said that an encounter broke out at the Danmar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the wee hours on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Danmar area, falling along Safakadal-Soura road, in the early hours of Friday following information about the presence of militants, a police official told PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions which was retaliated.

On Wednesday, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Huraira and two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)