Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists gunned down in separate encounters in Srinagar and Kulgam

At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. While two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the Kulgam area.

The terrorist who was killed in the Srinagar encounter on Thursday has been identified as an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar in a statement today said, "Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew, Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind." "He was a relative of an of the accused of Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the Kulgam area. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered and a search operation is underway, said J&K Police.

"Neutralised terrorists identified as District commander of HM Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat. Shiraz was active since 2016 & was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks & several civilian killings. A big success for us," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:48 AM IST