Muharram processions: Kashmiri Shia mourners defy curbs, dozens detained; see pics

Despite restrictions, scores of Shia mourners gathered in various parts of the city on Sunday and took part in Muharram processions to mark the eighth day of the 10-day mourning period.

Mourners in small groups gathered at Jehangir Chowk and Batmaloo areas of the city and tried to take out a procession who also faced actions from the police which swung into action and detained the mourners.

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they walk through a street during restrictions imposed by local authorities to curtail planned Muharram processions in Srinagar on August 7, 2022 | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri Shiite Muslim is detained by police during restrictions imposed by local authorities to curtail planned Muharram processions in Srinagar on August 7, 2022 | Sajad Hameed

Security forces and police personnel deployed across Srinagar City had blocked main roads by laying barricades. Concertina wires were also laid at various city routes in and around the city centre, Lal Chowk, and all routes leading to Dalgate, blocking the passage of vehicles.

Indian police patrol through a deserted street during restrictions imposed by local authorities to curtail planned Muharram processions in Srinagar on August 7, 2022 | Sajad Hameed

Indian police patrol through a deserted street during restrictions imposed by local authorities to curtail planned Muharram processions in Srinagar on August 7, 2022 | Sajad Hameed

Lal Chowk and surrounding areas were put off limits for people to prevent the Shia community from taking out the Muharram procession. Police did not allow any vehicle to enter the city centre as a preventive measure.

Authorities had imposed restrictions on celebrating Muharram in areas falling under police stations Maisuma, Shaheedgunj, Karan Nagar, Batamaloo, Shergarhi and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar.

The traditional Muharram procession used to pass through these areas but has been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the religious gathering can be used for propagating separatist politics.

An Indian trooper stands guard along the street during restrictions imposed by local authorities to curtail planned Muharram processions in Srinagar on August 7, 2022 | Photo: Sajad Hameed

