Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces detain 570 people amid targeted killing of civilians

Security forces have launched a launched a crackdown against stone pelters and anti-India elements in Jammu and Kashmir, reported India Today. This comes after the Kashmir valley has witnessed a sudden spurt in the targeted killing of civilians from minority communities-Hindu and Sikh.

According to the report by India Today, several stone pelters and anti-India elements have been detained and are being questioned. As many as 70 youths have been detained in Srinagar and a total of 570 people have been detained across Kashmir in the past 2-3 days.

The crackdown on anti-India elements by security forces took place just after the terror attacks on minorities three days ago.

At least seven people were killed by terrorists in Kashmir Valley in five days. Of those killed, four belonged to minority communities. Six of the deaths were reported in Srinagar.

On October 2, terrorists shot dead two civilians -- Majid Ahmad Gojri and Mohammad Shafi Dar -- in separate incidents in Srinagar. Two government teachers including Supinder Kaur from Srinagar and Chand from Jammu were killed on Thursday.

A group of masked militants barged into a school in Kashmir demanding to know the religious identity of its teachers.

Then they separated two non-Muslim teachers and shot them at close range, according to the police. The killings on Thursday in Srinagar were the latest in a series of attacks largely targeting Hindu and Sikh civilians in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two cases-- 'ISIS-Voice of Hind' case and the 'Bathindi IED recovery' case.

The anti-terror agency carried out simultaneous searches in various districts in the Union Territory with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The NIA had also conducted searches at two locations in Karnataka's Bhatkal and arrested key accused Jufri Jawhar Damudi in the 'ISIS-Voice of Hind' case.

The case was registered on June 29 this year in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organization the Islamic State (ISIS) to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad against India.

NIA said that ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India have created a network by assuming pseudo-online identities wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS.

The NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11 this year in the same case and had arrested three accused-- Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone, all residents of Achabal area of Anantnag district.

A cyber entity 'Abu Hazir Al Badri' a key operative of ISIS who is involved in the translation of 'Voice of Hind' to South Indian languages and its further dissemination was identified as Jufri Jawhar Damudi, and arrested on August 6 this year in a joint operation of NIA and Karnataka Police. The agency said that the cyber ID was also used to radicalise and recruit people.

However, the second case in which the NIA has been conducting raids is linked to Bathindi IED recovery in which the agency had carried out searches on September 21 this year at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

The case was initially registered on June 27 this year at Bahu Fort district Jammu relating to the recovery of five kg IED from a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Jammu's Bathindi area on the same day.

The conspiracy by LeT was aimed at causing an explosion in Jammu using the IED. NIA had re-registered the case on July 19, and had earlier arrested three persons in this case.

The investigation has revealed that Pakistan based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J-K were planning terrorist activities in the Union Territory using the pseudo-acronym 'The Resistance Front', an offshoot of LeT, so as to maintain plausible deniability.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:58 PM IST