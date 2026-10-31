Jammu And Kashmir Politics: 19 NC MLAs Demand Omar Abdullah Cabinet Reshuffle, Seek Removal Of 2 Close Aides

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X @ANI

Internal dissent appears to be brewing within the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with around 19 disgruntled legislators reportedly coming together to demand a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Cabinet and the removal of two of his close aides.

According to India Today, the legislators held a closed-door meeting on or around October 30, reportedly at the residence of Lolab MLA Qaiser Jamsheed Lone in Srinagar. The meeting is said to have concluded with the adoption of a joint resolution outlining their demands, signalling growing discontent within the party following the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The legislators have reportedly sought the removal of ministers who have completed two years in office, along with a redistribution of portfolios based on merit and balanced regional representation. They have also demanded the removal of party leader and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MP Shammi Oberoi, accusing the two of interfering in party affairs and administrative decision-making.

NC MLAs Seek Removal Of Ministers Who Completed Two Years

One of the key demands reportedly raised by the legislators is the removal of all ministers who have completed two years in office.

The group has called for a fresh distribution of ministerial positions, arguing that appointments should be based on merit and ensure adequate representation across Jammu and Kashmir.

The legislators are also understood to be unhappy with the influence allegedly exercised by Nasir Aslam Wani and MP Shammi Oberoi in the functioning of the party and the administration.

According to India Today, the MLAs believe the two leaders have been interfering in organisational and administrative matters, prompting their demand for their removal from their respective roles.

Who Attended The Closed-Door Meeting?

Several legislators were reportedly part of the meeting, including Abdul Majid Larmi, Hasnain Masoodi, Sajad Shafi, Javid Choudhary, Hilal Akbar Lone, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Farooq Shah, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Khurshid Ahmed, Mushtaq Guroo, Muzaffar Iqbal, Nazir Gurezi and Qaiser Jamsheed Lone.

While reports have put the number of legislators at around 19, some accounts suggest that the group included approximately 18 to 20 MLAs, including a few Independents supporting the government.

The developments have reportedly prompted the party leadership to engage with disgruntled legislators in an attempt to contain the growing discontent. Some reports have also suggested that the group wants direct talks with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over its grievances.

October 27 Cabinet Reshuffle Triggered Discontent Within NC

The latest developments come days after Omar Abdullah carried out a major Cabinet expansion on October 27, inducting four legislators from the Kashmir Valley into his Council of Ministers.

The new inductees were Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Ahmad Wani, also known as Kaloo. The expansion brought the Council of Ministers to its maximum permitted strength of nine, including the Chief Minister.

However, the reshuffle also saw Independent MLA Satish Sharma from the Jammu region dropped from the Cabinet, triggering questions over regional representation.

According to The Indian Express, the changes left several senior legislators and aspiring ministers disappointed, with concerns reportedly emerging over the regional balance and the distribution of ministerial positions.

The developments are believed to have contributed to the resentment among a section of NC legislators, who feel sidelined following the Cabinet expansion.

Farooq Abdullah Steps In As Party Faces Internal Challenges

The reported dissent has placed the National Conference leadership under pressure to manage growing differences within its legislative ranks.

Party president Farooq Abdullah is reportedly involved in efforts to pacify the disgruntled legislators, with reports suggesting that possible future accommodations and organisational positions have been discussed to address their concerns.

The internal developments are also unfolding amid wider political challenges for the party. NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has reportedly announced plans to resign around November 3, adding another layer of uncertainty to the party's political situation.

While the National Conference continues to command a majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with external support, the reported meeting and joint resolution underline the challenges facing the leadership over ministerial representation, seniority and decision-making.

Whether the reported demands will lead to another Cabinet reshuffle or further organisational changes remains to be seen.