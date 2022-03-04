e-Paper Get App
India

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrest injured terrorist in Handwara's encounter

"One injured terrorist arrested along with arms and ammunition during an encounter in Langate area in Handwara district," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
ANI
One injured terrorist has been arrested along with arms and ammunition during an encounter in Langate area in Handwara district, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

Searches are underway for another terrorist.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
