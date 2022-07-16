e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: Pak woman crosses LOC Poonch, Army takes her into custody

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Pak woman crosses LOC Poonch, Army takes her into custody | PTI

A Pakistani woman was apprehended by the Indian Army for entering the Indian Territory after crossing the Line of Control (LOC), said the officials on Friday.

The woman was caught by the security forces from the area of operation of the Sarla Battalion in the general area of Chakan-da-Bagh.

As per sources, the woman has been identified as Rozina who is a resident of Islamabad, Pakistan and crossed the LOC at about 10 PM.

Reportedly, the officials rushed to the spot to take the woman under custody. Further investigations are underway.

