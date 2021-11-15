e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 686 new cases, 19 deaths, 912 recoveries
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:39 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The encounter is still in progress.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier in the day, the encounter had started between security forces and terrorists in the Hyderpora area in Budgam district.

"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:39 PM IST
Advertisement