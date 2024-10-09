 Jammu And Kashmir: One Of Two Kidnapped Soldiers Found Dead, Says Report
Jammu And Kashmir: One Of Two Kidnapped Soldiers Found Dead, Says Report

The soldiers went missing during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District. The second soldier managed to escape.

Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Image for representation |

An Indian army soldier, one of two who were kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir, has been found dead, reported India Today citing police sources. Both of the kidnaped soldiers belonged to 161 unit of the Territorial Army. They were captured during an anti-terror operation launched on October 8. One of the soldiers managed to escape. The second soldier was found dead on Wednesday (October 9).

The escaped soldier reportedly had bullet wounds when he was able to return to army positions. He was rushed to hospital to receive medical treatment and is now in stable condition.

After the soldiers went missing, Indian Army launched a massive search operation.

Earlier on October 5, two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of "warlike stores" were recovered after an anti-terrorist joint operation was launched in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

The joint operation was launched by Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Keran sector of Kupwara district on October 4.

The army did not officially disclose names of the soldiers immediately after they went missing.

(More to follow soon.)

