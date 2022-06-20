Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in Pulwama; encounter ongoing

Representative Image | Twitter/@ghatakoperator

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out at Chatpora in Pulwama after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed, he said, adding that the operation was going on.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "#Encounter has started at Chatpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Further probe into the matter is underway.

So far this year, 20 security personnel and 18 civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, along with over 100 terrorists.

(with inputs from agencies)