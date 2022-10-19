e-Paper Get App
Jammu and Kashmir: Major terrorist attack averted, IED detected and defused in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Major terrorist attack averted, IED detected and defused in Kupwara

A joint team of Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Major terrorist averted, IED detected and defused in Kupwara |
Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A joint team of Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.

They said the IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

