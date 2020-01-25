Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor urges voters to contest elections to 'bring the change'

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Saturday urged the people to not only cast vote but also contest in the elections to "bring the change." "People think why should they participate in elections, but I urge you all to not only vote but also to contest in elections. If you will not participate in the process then how will you be able to bring the change that you want to see," Murmu said at an event organised on the 10th National Voters' Day in Jammu.

"Your development, future depends on you being able to choose the right people in the elections," he added.

Murmu urged the youth to participate in the electoral process by saying, "rather than posing their faith on the established leaders. Every state has the government it deserves, as said by a political scientist." He further stated that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) were safe and cited the results of recent state elections, in which the ruling parties had lost, to prove his point.

"Many talks have happened over EVMs. But you can see that in many states the governments have changed hands even though EVMs were used in the elections. Had there been some sort of tampering with the EVMs then the government would not have changed," Murmu said.

The National Voters' Day is being celebrated in states, districts and polling offices across the country on January 25.