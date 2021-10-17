e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir killings: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dials LG Manoj Sinha, expresses concern

Law Kumar Mishra
Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, over back to back targetted killings of Biharis in the Valley.

After getting reports of yet another attack on migrant workers from Bihar at Anantnag, Nitish dialled Sinha and expressed concern over serial killings of poor Bihari workers in the Valley

Nitish requested the Lt Governor to ensure safety of Biharis in the Valley. Former deputy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi also spoke to Manoj Sinha.

Nitish announced Rs 2 lakhs as ex-gratia relief to the families of the slain workers.

Body of Arwind Kumar Shah,a Street vendor who was shut dead at Eidgaah in Srinagar on Saturday reached here on Sunday evening.State government arranged transportation of body to Banka in eastern Bihar for last rites.

In last four days,four migrant workers from Bihar have been gunned down in Kashmir.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:33 PM IST
