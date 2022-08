Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC by Indian Army | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu: The army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, defence sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the incident took place late Monday in Nowshera sector's Lam area.

Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army foiled an Infiltration attempt at LoC in Naushera Sector late last night. More details awaited: PRO Defence Jammu — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

They added that a search operation is currently underway in the area.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited