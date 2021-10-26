Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district, six civilians injured

Srinagar: Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.

The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:29 PM IST