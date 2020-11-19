Jammu and Kashmir: Four JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter

Four terrorists were killed on Thursday morning in an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu, top police officials said. A police constable sustained injuries during the gunfight with the terrorists.

They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota. After they were intercepted the heavily armed terrorists threw grenades at the police party. During the gun battle the truck caught fire. The area was cordoned off and additional forces were rushed to the spot.

This is the second such encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this year.

"Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The area is being sanitized," the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted.

The area is being sanitised and security has been tightened. According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter.

According to the police, the terrorists belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

Sources say it is a group of terrorists who had recently infiltrated from the international border in Jammu. They were hiding in a cavity inside the truck and were on their way to the Kashmir valley.

This is the second such operation on the Jammu Srinagar National highway this year. In January three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted the similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck.

