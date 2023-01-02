Jammu and Kashmir: 5 injured, one child dead in fresh terror attack in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion at residence of victim of terrorist attack, 2 injured |

According to the police, an explosion in the Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has injured at least five people, and one child has been killed. According to officials, the explosion was heard close to the residence of one of the terrorist attack victims from yesterday.

"A blast has taken near the house of the first firing incident. 5 people are injured. One child has died of injuries. Another critical. Media personnel are requested to be cautious. Another suspected IED spotted which is being cleared. Self with div com and IG CRPF reaching the spot," a police official said.