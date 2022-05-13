Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out at Brar area in Bandipora, two terrorists neutralized

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Brar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, officials said on Friday.

"#Encounter has started at Brar (Aragam), area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police Zone Tweeted.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorist has been gunned down while more are said to be trapped after the area was cordoned off by the security forces.

"#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (total 2). #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Tweet further said.

"Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

The firefight began after a joint team of the police and the security forces launched a search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a policeman was shot dead by militants at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning, a police spokesman said.

(with sources inputs)

Further details are awaited

ALSO READ Jammu and Kashmir: Militants shoot dead cop in Pulwama

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:44 PM IST