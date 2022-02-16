Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Pahalgam

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5:43 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 05:43:26 IST, Lat: 33.90 & Long: 75.23, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 15km SSW of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:05 AM IST