Jammu and Kashmir: Army recovers huge cache of arms, ammo during joint search operation

The Army's White Knight Corps confirmed that the search operation was conducted along with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Army recovers huge cache of arms, ammo during joint search operation | Representative Image/ Pixabay
The Indian Army on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation with the Jammu & Kashmir Police in the Kishtwar district.

Second such recovery in four days

"Indian Army along with JKP conducted search operation in Navapachi, District Kishtwar which led to the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores," the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Army had recovered a cache of arms and narcotic substances during an intelligence-based operation.

The Army, in its statement, said it had recovered two AK 74 assault rifles, two Chinese pistols, two AK 74 assault rifle magazines, two pistol magazines, and 117 rounds of AK 74 Assault Rifle ammunition along with 10 sealed packets of white narcotic substance (suspected to be heroin) with Pakistani markings, at 300 metres inside the Line of Control (LoC).

article-image

