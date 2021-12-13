e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in Rangret area of Srinagar

ANI
Representational Image | ANI File Photo

Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rangret area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet informed, "SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow." Search is underway. Further details are awaited.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:09 PM IST
