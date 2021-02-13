Jalna: Two men drown after their car falls into well

Two persons were killed when their car fell into a well in a village in Jalna district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday evening, when the car travelling towards Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana district veered towards the wrong side of the road in the dark and fell into a well at Jamwadi, an official said.

The two occupants of the vehicle Shaikh Abdul Mannan Sageer (26), a resident of Pangri Road and Shahu Nagar resident Azhar Qureshi (23) died as a result of drowning, he said.

The well was full to the brim and it was difficult to fish out the bodies, the official said, adding that a crane was used to bring the car out of the well.