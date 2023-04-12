Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Here's what happened on that fateful day in 1919 |

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre, was a tragic incident that occurred on April 13, 1919, in the city of Amritsar in British India's Punjab province. It was a dark day in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule.

The Rowlatt Act, a repressive law passed by the British colonial government in 1919 that allowed them to imprison anyone suspected of sedition without trial, set the stage for the massacre. This act sparked widespread outrage throughout India, including in Punjab.

The British colonial government, led by General Reginald Dyer, viewed the protest as a challenge to their power and chose to intervene. Dyer and his forces invaded the Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, and blocked the sole exit, trapping the throng inside.

Dyer ordered his forces to open fire on the unarmed crowd

Dyer ordered his forces to open fire on the unarmed crowd without warning. The soldiers ran out of ammunition after around ten minutes of fire. In the end, 400 to 1,000 people were murdered, with over 1,200 injured.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre infuriated Indians and caused widespread uprisings against British rule. After previously supporting the British in World War I, Mahatma Gandhi now urged for non-cooperation with the colonial administration.

The massacre was particularly important in the Indian independence movement because it emphasised the cruelty of British rule and the need for India to win freedom.

General Dyer removed from post

After the incident, General Dyer was removed from the duty after the Hunter Commission submitted its report. He died July 23, 1927, due to a cerebral haemorrhage. Dyer reportedly said on his deathbed, "So many people who knew the condition of Amritsar say I did right...but so many others say I did wrong. I only want to die and know from my Maker whether I did right or wrong."