Jalandhar Bypoll: Parties go full throttle on last day of campaigning

Representative photo

Chandigarh: Leaders of all the political majors went full throttle for their respective candidates on the last day of the campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat (reserved) by-election on Monday.

The by-election to the said seat, a Dalit stronghold, was necessitated in the wake of demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar in January this year.

Battle of prestige

This be-election is being seen as a battle of prestige especially for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which faced humiliation after losing the Sangrur bypoll last year soon after coming to power with a landslide win in assembly election, and the Congress which would like to retain it; pertinently, Jalandhar has been a Congress citadel as it has won this seat since 1999 in a row.

The Shiromani Akali Dal as well as BJP which are fighting this by-election separately after facing a drubbing in the 2022 assembly election.

Know the candidates:

While the AAP has fielded former legislator Sushil Rinku who had recently quit Congress and joined AAP, the Congress has fielded Karamjit Kaur, widow of late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. The BJP nominee is Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh leader and son of former veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Charanjit Singh Atwal, both of whom had recently joined the saffron party. The SAD which has trucks with BSP, has fielded its two-time MLA from Banga seat Sukhwinder Sukhi.

While the AAP supermo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have gone whole hog seeking votes for state AAP government’s works done during its first year of rule in Punjab, the opposition parties – Congress, SAD and BJP – have torn into AAP government over several issues, mainly the deteriorating law and order situation, alleged corruption and its poll promises, especially monthly financial aid of ₹1,000 to all women of the state.

No national leader of the Congress in the campaigning

Though no national leader of Congress could make it to campaigning for its candidate, all the state leaders including president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa and Navjot Singh Sidhu, remained in the field.

Aside from former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (incharge, state party affairs), union ministers Anurag Thakur and Hardeep Singh Puri also campaigned for BJP candidate for days together.

The SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal who also campaigned for SAD-BSP candidate Sukhi said that his (Sukhi’s) win would be a true tribute to the SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

For record, the polling would take place on May 10, the votes would be counted on May 13.