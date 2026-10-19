Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting In Mumbai: Trade Deal, Energy And Defence In Focus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to hold talks in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, with energy, trade, investment, defence and emerging technologies expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

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According to a government spokesperson, the meeting will provide an opportunity for India and the United States to review their bilateral ties and explore ways to strengthen their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, news agency PTI reported.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the discussions would cover key areas of cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting will take place during Rubio's visit to India, which will also include his participation in celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence as a Guest of Honour.

What is on the agenda?

Energy, trade, investment, defence and critical and emerging technologies are expected to be among the key subjects during the Jaishankar-Rubio talks. Both sides are also likely to review the broader strategic partnership and identify avenues for expanding cooperation.

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The proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement is another important issue, with negotiations continuing as the two countries work to resolve outstanding differences. Jaiswal said both sides remained engaged towards an early conclusion of the pact.

Jaishankar recently indicated that negotiations were moving towards a possible resolution, while US Ambassador Sergio Gor said discussions were progressing at a rapid pace and expressed confidence about concluding the agreement.

Rubio's India visit

Before meeting Rubio, Jaishankar will host UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai on October 19 and 20 for an official visit.

Rubio is arriving in India after engagements in Central Asia, where he is meeting officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

His India itinerary is also expected to include a visit to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where he is scheduled to meet representatives of Reliance, according to Gor. The visit is expected to include business-focused engagements alongside diplomatic discussions.