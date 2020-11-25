Jaishankar on maiden Bahrain visit as External Affairs Minister, discusses historical ties, cooperation with counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his two-day visit to Bahrain with a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Tuesday when he discussed historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, this would be Jaishankar's first visit to Bahrain as an External Affairs Minister.

"Started Bahrain visit with a warm meeting with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Conveyed sincere condolences on the passing away of former prime minister His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar further wrote that the two ministers also exchanged views over regional and international issues and thanked the administration in Bahrain for "taking special care" of Indians during the times of the pandemic.

"Discussed our historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors. Exchanged views on regional and international issues. Thanked Bahrain for taking special care of the Indian community during COVID times," the external affairs minister wrote in a subsequent tweet.

According to the release, Jaishankar will then go to the UAE after wrapping up his Bahrain visit on November 25 for two days. He is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on November 26.

"Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and the UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues," the statement read further.

In the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28. He will call on the newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government.