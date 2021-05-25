Jaishankar meets Guterres, discusses vaccine solutions

Yoshita Singh

United Nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a comprehensive in-person meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and underlined the need the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions.

In his first face-to-face interaction with the UN chief since India entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January this year, Jaishankar also deliberated on regional challenges in India's neighbourhood and said the countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region. "A warm and comprehensive meeting with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the Covid challenge, underlining the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions. Critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production and fairer distribution," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting that lasted almost an hour.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said he exchanged views on climate action. "Greater resources are essential for larger ambitions. Financing will determine our seriousness and credibility," he said. He highlighted India's constructive role in UNSC and conveyed priorities of its Presidency in August. “Maritime Security and Technology for Peacekeeping address the needs of the day," he said.

Jaishankar said he welcomed the Secretary General's appreciation of India's peacekeeping operations including at Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo recently. An Indian peacekeepers brigade stationed in Goma is saving lives of civilians stranded in the aftermath of the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in the DRC over the weekend.

"Deliberated on regional challenges in India's neighbourhood. Shared our concerns about ensuring that the gains of the last two decades in Afghanistan are adequately protected," Jaishankar said.

"Countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region. Also, discussed recent developments in Myanmar. India values UNSG's leadership of the UN, especially in these challenging times. Conveyed our support for his candidature for a second term," he added.