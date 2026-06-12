Jaipur: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Promises Faster IRCTC Platform After Student Calls Out Booking Problems - WATCH

Jaipur: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Promises Faster IRCTC Platform After Student Calls Out Booking Problems |

A common complaint shared by countless train passengers across the country took centre stage during Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's visit to Jaipur this week.

While interacting with students at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology, the minister found himself fielding questions not about policy or infrastructure, but about the everyday struggle of booking railway tickets online. Within minutes, the discussion resulted in a significant commitment; a new version of the IRCTC website is expected to go live by July 15.

#WATCH | On students’ demand, Union Railway Minister announces new IRCTC website to be launched by 15th July pic.twitter.com/fjX6z6vyj1 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

Frustration Over Ticket Booking Takes Centre Stage

For many travellers, securing a railway ticket, particularly under the Tatkal quota, can feel like a race against both time and technology. Pages freeze, sessions expire unexpectedly and payment gateways fail at crucial moments. Among the most criticised features is the captcha verification process, which users say often slows bookings during peak demand.

One student directly raised the issue before the minister, urging him to simplify the experience for passengers. The remark drew an immediate response and sparked a wider conversation about the platform's performance.

Minister Seeks Immediate Update

Rather than brushing aside the concern, Vaishnaw reportedly contacted a senior official linked to the ticketing platform during the interaction itself. Referring to the students demand for a more efficient booking system, he asked whether a redesigned website could be delivered within the next month.

After receiving a response, the minister informed the gathering that the upgraded platform would be launched by July 15. The announcement was welcomed with applause from students, many of whom have experienced the platform's challenges first hand.

Millions Await a Smoother Experience

The proposed overhaul comes at a time when digital ticket bookings continue to grow across the country. As passenger numbers increase, expectations around speed, reliability and ease of use have also risen.

Over the years, travellers have repeatedly highlighted problems ranging from slow loading times and server congestion to failed transactions and login disruptions. For users attempting to book high demand tickets, even a brief technical glitch can mean losing a confirmed seat.

The upcoming revamp is expected to address these long standing concerns and deliver a more seamless experience for the millions who rely on IRCTC every day.