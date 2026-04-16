Jaipur Pregnant Woman Molestation Case: Accused Surrenders In Morena Court Amid Police Hunt

A man accused of molesting a pregnant woman on a public road in Jaipur surrendered dramatically in a court in Morena on Wednesday amid mounting police pressure.

The accused, identified as Rahul Gurjar, surrendered before an Additional District Judge (ADJ) court in connection with a robbery case. By the time a team from the Rajasthan Police reached Morena to take him into custody, the court had already remanded him to jail in the robbery matter.

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The development comes days after a disturbing video from Jaipur went viral on social media, showing a man allegedly approaching a pregnant woman from behind on a street and molesting her. The incident reportedly took place on March 26. Following the circulation of the footage, the accused was identified as Rahul Gurjar, a resident of Sarasapura in Gwalior.

According to officials, Gurjar is also wanted in multiple criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, and firing incidents, and had been absconding for an extended period. Both Rajasthan Police and local police in Gwalior had been searching for him after the video triggered public outrage and increased pressure on authorities to make an arrest.

According to reports, fearing strict action in Rajasthan, appeared to have planned his surrender strategically. On Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:30 pm, he presented himself before the Morena district court in connection with a 2018 robbery case registered at Rithora police station in Morena district.

Police records indicate that Gurjar had previously secured bail in the robbery case but failed to appear for court hearings thereafter. He had been absconding for over a year in connection with the case.