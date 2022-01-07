Jaipur Literature Festival rescheduled amid rising COVID-19 cases, will now be held in March

Teamwork Arts, the producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, rescheduled the 15th edition of the Festival today. Previously scheduled for the end of January, the Festival has now been rescheduled to run between the 5th and 14th March 2022.

The Festival will follow all Covid-19 protocols that will be mandated by the central and Rajasthan governments during the time of its rescheduled dates.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, who produce the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “Keeping in mind the advent of the new variant and the sharp rise in the number of cases across the country, we have thought it best to reschedule the Festival and hold it in March 2022. We remain committed to bring the Festival back to Jaipur as an on-ground, immersive experience, promoting dialogue, discussion and debate on books and ideas.”

The annual Jaipur Literature Festival will be back this year at its cherished home - Jaipur - in a hybrid avatar with both its on-ground sessions as well as its virtual presence.

Registration and access to the Online Edition of the Festival is free and open to all. Registration to the On-ground Edition of the Festival will be available at Rs 200 per day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:34 PM IST