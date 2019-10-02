Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura cleanest stations: survey

New Delhi: Three railway stations in Rajasthan -- Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura - have topped the list of the Railways' cleanliness survey unveiled on Wednesday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here. Jaipur was placed at numero uno spot, followed by Jodhpur and Durgapura in the ranking of railway stations among 720 stations in the country. While Perungalathur station in Chennai is the dirtiest, placed at 611th position, followed by Sadar Bazar in Delhi which is ranked 610th. In suburban railways, Andheri, Virar and Naigaon railway stations were the top three among 109 stations in the country. Guindy station in Chennai was placed at 106th spot among the dirtiest station on suburban railway followed by Velacheri in Chennai placed at 105th spot. The report said that among the railway zones, North Western Railway followed by South East Central Railway and East Central Railway were the top three cleanest railway zones.

Railways have been conducting third party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations annually since 2016. This year the survey was expanded to include 720 stations and suburban stations were also included for the first time. Besides direct observation, QCI assessors also took passenger feedback and then arrived at the ranking of India's cleanest and dirtiest railway stations.

The ranking, this year has divided railway stations across India into various categories depending on revenue generation. In the Non Suburban category 1 (NSG) stations, there are 21 railway stations with more than Rs 500 crore of annual passenger revenue. While for the NSG 2 there are 77 railway stations with more than Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore of annual passenger revenue, for NSG 3 there are 227 railway stations with more than Rs 20 crore to Rs 100 crore of annual passenger revenue and 286 stations fell in the NSG 4 category with passenger annual income more than Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore.

In the suburban category, 35 stations fell in the SG 1 category with an annual passenger income of more than Rs 25 crore, while in the SG 2 category there are 74 stations with an income more than Rs 10 crore and less than Rs 25 crore. According to the QCI report, in NSG category two per cent of railway stations scored above 90 per cent of the total score whereas five per cent stations fell below 50 per cent. Among the SG stations category, four per cent of stations scored within the range of 70-80 per cent whereas 14 per cent of the stations fell below 50 per cent on the cleanliness survey.

The report highlighted that out of 720 stations only 25 per cent (182) have the provision for water conversation, while only nine per cent of stations have the provision for waste water reuse or water reclamation. It also pointed out that only 131 out of 720 stations have provision for rain water harvesting measures, while only 14 stations have (2 per cent) have been green certified. Evaluation of green efforts have been added to the report.