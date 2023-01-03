Jaipur: Jain Monk Sugya Sagar, on hunger strike to save Sammed Shikharji, passes away

Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre | Tripadvisor

Jain monk Sugya Sagar, who was on hunger strike against declaring Jharkhand's Sammed peak as a tourist destination, sacrificed his life. Muni Sugya Sagar breathed his last in the Jain temple located in Sanganer (Jaipur). He was given a samadhi at Shraman Sanskriti Sansthan on Tuesday afternoon.

Monk was on fast against Jharkhand govt decision

According to information, Virajitsugya Ji Maharaj in Sanganer was sitting on a fast for 25 days to save Sammed Shikharji. After nine days i.e. on Tuesday morning, hepassed away. His cortege will start from Sanghi Ji Mandir, Sanganer, Jaipur. Then, he will be given a samadhi at Sanganer's Shraman Sanskriti Sansthan.

Anger against turning Sammed Shikharji into tourist hub

There is anger in the Jain community over the inclusion of Sammed Shikhar Ji, a holy Jain pilgrimage located in Giridih, Jharkhand, in the list of tourist destination. Protests are taking place across the country against the decision of the state government.

Today, a rally was held in state capital Ranchi to exclude the holy site from list of tourist destinations. This rally would go near the Raj Bhavan and a memorandum will be given to the Governor.

Thousands gather to protest in Gujarat's Surat

On the other hand, in Gujarat's Surat, thousands from the Jain community took to the streets to protest against the declaration of the Jain pilgrimage site as a tourist destination. The protesters handed over the memorandum to the Collector by marching on foot from the Sargam Shopping Center in Parlepoint area of Surat to the collector's office.

Sammed Shikharji, located on the Parasnath hills in Giridih district of Jharkhand, is the biggest pilgrimage of the Jain community. Community members are protesting against the state government's move to promote religious tourism in Parasnath Hills.

The people of Jain society have opened a front against the notice issued by the governments, terming it as a move outraging their religious sentiments.