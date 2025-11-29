 Untitled Nov 29, 2025 03:48 pm
"Based on preliminary investigation, a few suspects have been detained. The case appears to be linked to a relationship dispute. Statements of the victims will be recorded once their condition stabilises," a senior police officer said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Jaipur Horror: Man And Woman Set Ablaze In Suspected Relationship Dispute | Representative Image

A man and a woman were allegedly set on fire after splashing them with some inflammable substance in Jaipur's Maukhamapura area, police said on Saturday.

Both sustained critical burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, they added.

"Based on preliminary investigation, a few suspects have been detained. The case appears to be linked to a relationship dispute. Statements of the victims will be recorded once their condition stabilises," a senior police officer said.

Locals Extinguish Flames After Hearing Screams

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday night. The victims' screams alerted the locals who managed to extinguish the flames before informing the police.

DSP Confirms 60–70% Burns; Investigation Underway

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal said a police team reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital from where they were referred to SMS Hospital for advanced treatment.

Both have suffered 60-70 per cent burns, he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

