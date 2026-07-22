Jaipur Civic Body Makes Pet Dog, Cat Registration Mandatory; ₹5,000 Fine For Non-Compliance | File Pic

Jaipur: In a step towards making the Pink City rabies-free and strengthening pet management, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has made registration mandatory for all pet dogs and cats. Pet owners who fail to register their animals by September 30 will face a penalty of ₹5,000.

Announcing the initiative, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Om Kasera said the move is aimed at creating a safer and healthier environment for both pets and citizens.

“This step has been taken to make the city rabies-free, ensure the safety of pets, and maintain organized health records for them. This rule is not intended to impose harsh measures but rather to promote responsible pet ownership and develop a better animal management system in the city,” Kasera said.

The mandatory registration will enable the civic body to maintain a comprehensive database of pet animals, including details of their vaccination schedules and overall health status. Officials believe the initiative will play a significant role in preventing the spread of rabies and improving disease surveillance across the city.

The Municipal Corporation has also introduced stricter regulations for pet shops, dog and cat breeders, and kennel operators. Registration with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has now been made compulsory for all such establishments.

Under the new rules, every dog or cat must be registered with the Municipal Corporation before it is handed over to a buyer. If a puppy or kitten below three months of age is sold, the purchaser will be required to submit an affidavit undertaking that the animal will be vaccinated against rabies at the appropriate age.

In addition, breeders, pet shop owners, and kennel operators will have to submit detailed records of all animals bought and sold to the Municipal Corporation every three months to ensure transparency and effective monitoring.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over animal bite cases in Jaipur. According to official data, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital has registered more than 3,500 dog bite cases and 581 cat bite cases requiring anti-rabies treatment so far this year, highlighting the need for stronger preventive measures.

To facilitate registrations and encourage responsible pet ownership, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with PAWS and the Kennel Club of Rajasthan (KCR), will organize what is being described as the country's largest municipal on-the-spot dog and cat licensing camp on August 2.

The mega pet carnival will provide multiple services under one roof, including on-the-spot licensing for pet dogs and cats, free anti-rabies vaccinations, veterinary health check-ups, etc.