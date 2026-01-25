Jaipur Accident: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces

X

A 27-year-old man, identified as Faizan, was killed after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. The incident, captured on CCTV near the busy Jayanti Market area, has sparked outrage on social media, with many claiming the visuals suggest deliberate action rather than a road accident.

What the CCTV Footage Shows

According to the footage, Faizan was on or near his motorcycle on a wide city road when a Thar approached at very high speed. The SUV is seen accelerating sharply and moving directly towards him, with no visible attempt to brake or swerve. The vehicle struck Faizan head-on and continued moving without stopping, before fleeing the scene.

Police Action and Official Stand

Rajasthan Police have detained the driver, identified as Manish Kumar, and seized the Mahindra Thar involved in the incident. Officials have currently registered the case under rash and negligent driving, describing it as a hit-and-run. Police said further investigation is underway to determine intent, while no motive has been officially established so far.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Faizan succumbed to his injuries, triggering demands for stricter action and accountability.