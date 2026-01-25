 Jaipur Accident: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJaipur Accident: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Jaipur Accident: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A 27-year-old man, Faizan, was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV hit him in Jaipur’s Jayanti Market area. CCTV footage shows the vehicle accelerating towards Faizan’s motorcycle with no visible attempt to brake or swerve, fuelling claims of deliberate action. Police have detained the driver and seized the SUV, registering a rash driving and hit-and-run case.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
X

A 27-year-old man, identified as Faizan, was killed after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. The incident, captured on CCTV near the busy Jayanti Market area, has sparked outrage on social media, with many claiming the visuals suggest deliberate action rather than a road accident.

What the CCTV Footage Shows

According to the footage, Faizan was on or near his motorcycle on a wide city road when a Thar approached at very high speed. The SUV is seen accelerating sharply and moving directly towards him, with no visible attempt to brake or swerve. The vehicle struck Faizan head-on and continued moving without stopping, before fleeing the scene.

TW: Sensitive Content

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
RBI Could Cut Interest Rates Further If India–US Trade Deal Is Delayed, Says Goldman Sachs
RBI Could Cut Interest Rates Further If India–US Trade Deal Is Delayed, Says Goldman Sachs
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam Nahi Hain'
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam Nahi Hain'
Singer Prakriti Kakar Marries Entrepreneur Vinay Anand In Jaipur, Triptii Dimri & Manushi Chhillar Congratulate Newlyweds- PHOTOS
Singer Prakriti Kakar Marries Entrepreneur Vinay Anand In Jaipur, Triptii Dimri & Manushi Chhillar Congratulate Newlyweds- PHOTOS

Police Action and Official Stand

Rajasthan Police have detained the driver, identified as Manish Kumar, and seized the Mahindra Thar involved in the incident. Officials have currently registered the case under rash and negligent driving, describing it as a hit-and-run. Police said further investigation is underway to determine intent, while no motive has been officially established so far.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Faizan succumbed to his injuries, triggering demands for stricter action and accountability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society;...
Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society;...
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam...
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD’s National Working President
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD’s National Working President