Jahangirpuri violence: Man who opened fire during clash arrested; Amit Shah tells police to take action and set precedent

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during the clash in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri.

"A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with officers of the Delhi Police about the violence. According to India Today, he has asked the police to take action and set a precedent.

In a related development, a Delhi court today extended the police custody of two prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. On the other hand, four other fresh accused of the incident have been sent to judicial custody.

Two key accused - Aslam and Ansar - were produced before Rohini court on Sunday, which sent them to one-day police custody till Monday. They were again produced before the court on Monday along with four others accused of the violent clashes.

The four others accused in the case have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

A total of 22 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:19 PM IST