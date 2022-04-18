Jahangirpuri violence: Four teams of forensics examine spot; Aman Committee meeting organised to maintain peace, says Delhi Police

In a latest update in Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana on Monday said that four teams of forensics examined the spot today. A total of 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles.

"The investigation is in the initial phase and a total of 21 people were arrested and some others are on remand," CP Asthana added.

Further on reports that flags were installed at a mosque, Rakesh Asthana said, "We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation."

Meanwhile, DCP North West Usha Rangnani has said In order to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, Aman Committee meeting was organised in Jahangirpuri Police Station at 1:30pm today.

"All members were asked to appeal to their respective communities to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours," the DCP added.

Today bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri where they were probing the violence case.

Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. Earlier on Monday, Delhi police commissioner, Rakesh Asthana said that the police are monitoring social media to curb the spread of misinformation in the wake of the violence that erupted in the Jahangirpuri area, while also stating that action will be taken against culprits attempting to disturb the peace.

The police force also has refuted all allegations of the investigation of the communal violence being one sided and only members of one particular community being targetted.

During the investigation, if we get evidence against any person, we will take action and arrest them, irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion. We are not discriminating with anyone. The 23 people arrested so far are from both the communities," the Commissioner averred in a media briefing.

