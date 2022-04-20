Jahangirpuri demolition: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns 'targeted' drive, says 'Muslims are undergoing collective punishment'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned the "targeted" demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The Hyderabad MP said he was grateful that the Supreme Court stalled the demolition drive.

"Legally, a new bulldozer procession has been taken out. Muslims are undergoing collective punishment... be scared of a poor's curse. You demolished the shops in front of Mosque, why not in front of Temples? This is a targeted demolition...I condemn it," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

"I'm grateful that the Supreme Court took notice of it & gave an immediate stay, but they still didn't stop. These people are calling the public Bangladeshi & Rohingya? They are Indians," he added.

For the unversed, bulldozers today razed several structures in Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) amid a heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel until the authorities received "a written order" from the Supreme Court to stop it.

The apex court stayed the anti-encroachment drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the civic body's action allegedly aimed against those involved in Saturday's communal clashes in the area.

The anti-encroachment drive, however, continued for an hour and a half in the area in northwest Delhi even after the court directed the authorities to stop it.

A civic official, requesting anonymity, told news agency PTI that the drive continued due to the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court and it was stopped as soon as the order was received.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has insisted that the demolition drive was not confined to the riot-accused in Jahangirpuri.

"We want to tell the people of the whole of Delhi, wherever there is any illegal encroachment, please remove them yourself. Iske baad unhi logon ka number hai (it will be their turn next) After this, it is their turn," Singh told NDTV.

Singh also claimed that only temporary structures were removed during the demolition drive.

"The roads will be cleared and people are happy. It is routine work with no agenda. People are very happy, people are supporting us," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:07 PM IST