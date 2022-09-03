Jahangirpuri: Accused of beating public servants gets bail from Delhi Court

Security Personnel Visiting the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi after a clash between two groups. | ANI

New Delhi: An accused of beating public servants in the Jahangirpuri violence case got bail from a Delhi court yesterday. The court accepted his plea based on the charge sheet filed against him, which stated unequivocally that nor he was not armed and neither recovery of any weapon has been affected by him.



Neeraj Sarkar has been sanctioned bail by Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg of Rohini after considering the facts and submissions made by his counsel. The court granted relief to the accused on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 and a surety of a like amount. The court granted relief to the accused on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 and one surety in like amount.



While granting bail, the court observed, "As per the charge sheet filed against the accused, neither he was armed with any weapon during the incident nor has the recovery of any weapon been affected by him."

The court noted that the accused has been in custody since April 17, 2022. The investigation related to him is complete, whereas the trial will take time. The case is linked with the violence between two groups in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16, 2022.