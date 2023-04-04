Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary: Know more about the iconic Dalit leader |

Babu Jagjivan Ram, also known as "Babuji," was one of the most prominent leaders of India's freedom struggle and a strong advocate for social justice and equality. He was born on April 5, 1908, in Chandwa, Bihar, and his birth anniversary is celebrated annually as "Samta Diwas" or "Equal Opportunity Day" in India.

As a child, Babuji faced discrimination and poverty, which fueled his determination to fight for the rights of the marginalized and downtrodden. He joined the Indian National Congress at a young age and played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle. He participated in various movements and protests, including the Quit India Movement, and was imprisoned several times.

Babuji was also a champion for the rights of the Dalits, or the so-called "untouchables," who were subjected to caste-based discrimination and social exclusion. He worked tirelessly to uplift their socio-economic status and to provide them with equal opportunities. He was instrumental in the formulation of the Constitution of India, which abolished untouchability and ensured the fundamental rights of all citizens.

Babuji's contributions to the nation are numerous and far-reaching. He served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India and held various other important positions in the government. He was a prolific writer and orator and authored several books and articles on social and political issues.

On the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary, it is important to remember his legacy and the values he stood for. His commitment to social justice, equality, and inclusivity continues to inspire generations of Indians. The celebration of "Samta Diwas" is a reminder of the need to create a more just and equitable society, where everyone has equal opportunities and rights.

Babu Jagjivan Ram was a visionary leader and a social reformer who dedicated his life to the service of the nation. His birth anniversary is a time to honor his contributions and to reaffirm our commitment to the values of social justice, equality, and inclusivity. Let us remember his legacy and strive to create a better world for all.