Jagan Mohan Reddy govt constitutes SIT to probe alleged irregularities after Andhra Pradesh bifurcation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities that took place after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The ten-member SIT team will be headed by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence. A Cabinet sub-committee was constituted to review major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established (Corporations, Societies, Companies, etc), and key administrative actions since the Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh State on June 02, 2014, impacting State's Development, read a government document.