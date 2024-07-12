Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for 'Attempt to Murder' by Andhra Pradesh police

Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo: PTI

Police in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur District have registered "attempt to murder" against former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and four others, including two IPS officers. Those booked include former director general of police (intelligence) PSR Anjeneyulu. The complaint against Jagan Mohan Reddy was filed by K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, an MLA from Undi. Raju belongs to state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In addition to attempt to murder, Raju has alleged custodial torture and criminal conspiracy.

What is the case?

The FIR, as reported in media, Raju has said that Andhra Pradesh CID arrested him in May 202. The arrest took place in Hyderabad. He alleges that instead of producing him in court and obtaining transit arrest warrant, CID personnel shifted him to Guntur.

He accuses the CID officers of assault. According to the FIR, Raju was not allowed to take his heart-related medicines.

He has made more allegations. He says that the officials tried to torture and kill him in their attempts to obtain password of his phone. Raju says the officials sat on his chest and attempted to suffocate him.

A case has been registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy and others under sections 120 b, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465, 506 r/w 34 of IPC.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party got a drubbing in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The former chief minister's party could only bag 4 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019 elections, the party had performed well with 22 seats in its kitty, nearly a sweep.

Even in assembly elections, YSR Congress Party could only secure 11 of 175 seats. In 2019, the party was able to win 151.

