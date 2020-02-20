Jadavpur University Students Election Live Updates: Counting on in Science, Arts and Commerce departments

The counting of votes for the Student union election is underway in Jadavpur University.

Democratic Student's front (DSF) which is a 44-year-old pro-naxalite organization is leading in the Engineering department. RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which filed nominations for the first time is second.

We the Independents(WTI) is leading in the Science department.

Left-wing student organization Students' Federation of India (SFI) is leading in the Arts department

(More details awaited)