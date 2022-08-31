Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Photo: File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday claimed that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was completely aware of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's cases that he is involved in, and his marriage.

In a charge sheet accessed by news channel NDTV, the ED has said that the Bollywood actor was fully aware of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's criminal history and still "cooked up a false story" to slowly crawl out of investigations in a multi-crore money laundering case.

"Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware about the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021," the charge sheet filed by the probe agency mentioned.

"Despite this, she ignored this and continued her relationship with the conman and also took, used and enjoyed the financial benefits from Sukesh, which are nothing but proceeds of crime,"the agency said, NDTV reported.

According to the filed charge sheet, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving 5 watches, 20 pieces of Jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 cloth items, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, 9 paintings and 1 Versace Crockery set as gifts from the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued summons to the Bollywood actor, directing her to appear in court on September 26, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court took the cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.

(with NDTV inputs)