e-Paper Get App

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday claimed that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was completely aware of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's cases that he is involved in, and his marriage.

In a charge sheet accessed by news channel NDTV, the ED has said that the Bollywood actor was fully aware of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's criminal history and still "cooked up a false story" to slowly crawl out of investigations in a multi-crore money laundering case.

"Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware about the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021," the charge sheet filed by the probe agency mentioned.

"Despite this, she ignored this and continued her relationship with the conman and also took, used and enjoyed the financial benefits from Sukesh, which are nothing but proceeds of crime,"the agency said, NDTV reported.

According to the filed charge sheet, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving 5 watches, 20 pieces of Jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 cloth items, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, 9 paintings and 1 Versace Crockery set as gifts from the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued summons to the Bollywood actor, directing her to appear in court on September 26, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court took the cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.

(with NDTV inputs)

Read Also
Jacqueline Fernandez claims her FDs are from 'own income', invested before conman 'Sukesh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

RECENT STORIES

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hong Kong put India into bat

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hong Kong put India into bat

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game...

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game...