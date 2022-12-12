Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court today in money laundering case being probed against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez | ANI

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Patiala House Court in Delhi in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday.

Earlier on November 24, she had appeared at the court for the hearing that got adjourned until December 12 as the prosecution asked for some days time to prepare its arguements.

Jacqueline was caught under ED's radar for receiving various expensive gifts and luxury cars from Chandrashekhar. She was then summoned by the ED several times and appeared to record her statement in the matter.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoof calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these people, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.