'Jaan Se Maar Dunga..Delhi Police Lagale Taaqat': Father Of Killed Minor Vows To Eliminate Accused In Communally-Sensitive Seemapuri - VIDEO

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Gautampuri area under the Seelampur police station limits in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday night, triggering panic in the locality. The seriously injured teenager was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding a stabbing incident was received at Seelampur Police Station at around 9 pm on June 24. Upon reaching Gautampuri, police found that the victim had already been taken to JPC Hospital by his cousin. Doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

#WATCH | Delhi: Jaiprakash, father of the deceased, says, "I will not leave the person who did this. No matter what happens, whoever comes to stop me, I will not leave that person..." https://t.co/zrVLCibfqN pic.twitter.com/2SHMSodOH9 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

FIR registered and probe launched

"The Crime Team and Forensic Team inspected the scene and collected vital evidence. An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Seelampur. The accused involved in the crime have been identified and will be arrested. Further investigation is in progress," Delhi Police said.

Delhi: On 24.06.26, at 9 PM, information regarding a stabbing incident was received at Police Station Seelampur. Upon reaching the spot, Gautampuri, it was found that the injured person had already been shifted to JPC Hospital by his cousin, where he was declared brought dead by… — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Father expresses grief and anger

Speaking to the media, the victim's father, Jai Prakash, identified his son as Lucky and expressed grief and anger over the killing.

"Chaaku maar diya! Main unhe chhodunga nahi" (They stabbed him. I will not spare them), he said, demanding strict action against those responsible.

"Kuch bhi local ho, police wale aa jaye, thana laga le poori taaqat... chhodunga nahi," he added, saying he would continue pursuing justice regardless of any influence or pressure.

The grieving father further said, "Agar mujhe mil gaya, jaan se maar dunga saalon ko" (If I find them, I will kill them), expressing his rage against the alleged attackers.

He said the incident took place in Block No. 4 of Gautampuri. When asked whether his son had any prior dispute or enmity with anyone, Jai Prakash denied it.

"Koi ladai-jhagda nahi tha" (There was no fight or dispute), he said. According to him, his son had simply stepped out to eat when the incident occurred.

"Bas thodi der roti khane gaya tha" (He had only gone out to eat), he added.

Delhi: On 24.06.26, at 9 PM, information regarding a stabbing incident was received at Police Station Seelampur. Upon reaching the spot, Gautampuri, it was found that the injured person had already been shifted to JPC Hospital by his cousin, where he was declared brought dead by… — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Sister recounts the incident

Ritika, the victim's sister, told ANI, "We found out that he had been stabbed two lanes away. We rushed to the spot and brought him back, but by the time we reached the hospital, he had passed away. He was stabbed in the stomach."

#WATCH | Delhi: Ritika, sister of the deceased, says, "My brother was stabbed... When we got to know about this, we rushed to the spot, and till we got him here, he died..." https://t.co/zrVLCibfqN pic.twitter.com/cc0iD5DXAl — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Attackers surrounded victim

As per the ETV Bharat report, more than four attackers allegedly surrounded Lucky and attacked him with knives. The teenager reportedly collapsed on the road after sustaining severe injuries. Locals attempted to rescue him and rushed him for medical assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding. Eyewitnesses stated that the attackers fled the scene immediately after carrying out the assault.

The exact reason behind the murder remains unknown, with police probing all possible angles, including the possibility of personal enmity.