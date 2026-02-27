 'It’s Allahabad… One Week For Bhang To Wear Off': CJI’s Holi Reference During Hearing Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'It’s Allahabad… One Week For Bhang To Wear Off': CJI’s Holi Reference During Hearing Goes Viral

'It’s Allahabad… One Week For Bhang To Wear Off': CJI’s Holi Reference During Hearing Goes Viral

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made a light-hearted remark during a Supreme Court hearing while scheduling the next date in a case related to the Allahabad High Court. Referring to Holi celebrations and bhang consumption in Uttar Pradesh, his informal comment drew smiles in court and later sparked discussion online.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

A light-hearted remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing has sparked discussion in legal circles and on social media. The comment was made while the bench was scheduling the next hearing in the case of Suresh Devi vs High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

The matter came up before the Supreme Court for fixing a date of further hearing. While discussing the court’s schedule, the Chief Justice initially suggested listing the case after the Holi break. He then added, in a lighter vein, that it be listed the following week instead.

“List it after the Holi break. No, no… list it the week after that… It’s Allahabad, after all… it will take at least a month for the effect of bhang to wear off,” he remarked in open court, drawing smiles from those present.

The comment was seen as an informal aside, referring to the traditional consumption of bhang, a cannabis-based drink, during Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad. Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across North India, and the mention was widely interpreted as a cultural reference made in jest.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters, Recover 11 Stolen Sports Bikes Worth ₹23.89 Lakh | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters, Recover 11 Stolen Sports Bikes Worth ₹23.89 Lakh | VIDEO
SSC CHSL Result 2026 Declared: Category-Wise Cut-Offs, Merit List & Tier II Shortlisting Announced
SSC CHSL Result 2026 Declared: Category-Wise Cut-Offs, Merit List & Tier II Shortlisting Announced
Thane News: Direction Signboards Stolen In Shahapur Taluka, PWD Faces Flak Over Road Safety Lapses
Thane News: Direction Signboards Stolen In Shahapur Taluka, PWD Faces Flak Over Road Safety Lapses
Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Army Chief Asim Munir, Top Commanders
Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Army Chief Asim Munir, Top Commanders
Read Also
CJI Surya Kant Takes Strong Objection To NCERT Class 8 Chapter On 'Corruption In Judiciary', Says...
article-image

While the observation was not part of the formal proceedings, it has since become a topic of conversation online. The case remains pending, and the next hearing will take place on a date scheduled by the Supreme Court after the Holi recess.

Follow us on