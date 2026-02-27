'It’s Allahabad… One Week For Bhang To Wear Off': CJI’s Holi Reference During Hearing Goes Viral

A light-hearted remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing has sparked discussion in legal circles and on social media. The comment was made while the bench was scheduling the next hearing in the case of Suresh Devi vs High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

The matter came up before the Supreme Court for fixing a date of further hearing. While discussing the court’s schedule, the Chief Justice initially suggested listing the case after the Holi break. He then added, in a lighter vein, that it be listed the following week instead.

“List it after the Holi break. No, no… list it the week after that… It’s Allahabad, after all… it will take at least a month for the effect of bhang to wear off,” he remarked in open court, drawing smiles from those present.

The comment was seen as an informal aside, referring to the traditional consumption of bhang, a cannabis-based drink, during Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad. Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across North India, and the mention was widely interpreted as a cultural reference made in jest.

While the observation was not part of the formal proceedings, it has since become a topic of conversation online. The case remains pending, and the next hearing will take place on a date scheduled by the Supreme Court after the Holi recess.