It's all relative: How MEA's account of Modi-Trudeau call differs from Canada's version

India and Canada have not been on the best of terms lately, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeatedly lent support to the ongoing farmers' protest. The MEA had not taken kindly to his support for the "right of peaceful protest", stating in no uncertain terms that "Canadian leaders" were making unwarranted, "ill-informed comments" on India's internal matters.

Since then, as the protests continued, several Canadian lawmakers have reiterated their support for the farmers, and Indo-Canadian relations remained somewhat strained. This appears to have changed on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Modi holding a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart.

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau . Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs also put out a statement outlining details about the call.