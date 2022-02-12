Italy wins gold in Young Chef Olympiad, Singapore wins silver, Iceland takes home bronze

The 8th International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad drew to a close at a glittering closing ceremony organised at IIHM Kolkata’s global campus. Matteo Cignetti of Italy won the coveted gold trophy, digital certificate and cheque for $5,000 to be crowned Best Young Chef of 2022. The silver went to Chong Jia De of Singapore while Halldor Haflidason of Iceland bagged bronze.

After seven eventful days across six continents and 24 times zones, a remarkable edition of the world’s Biggest Culinary Battle came to a close.

Besides the top three, YCO 2022 had a long list of special category winners. The Plate Trophy round held the next best ranked between 11 to 20 in the competition, went to GayaneSimonyanof Armenia. The Kitchen Cut Management Award went to Switzerland. The Best Vegetarian Dish went to England while the Best Crème Caramel Dish went to Bulgaria.

Six Mentor Awards were given away based on each of the mentor’s recommendations about their respective participants. The awards went to Nigeria, Canada, Italy, Nepal, Spain, England. The six Best Young Chef Ambassador Awards went to India, Mexico, Switzerland, Iceland, Greece, Namibia. Participants were also marked on Best Hygiene and Kitchen Practice maintained during competition and this award went to four participants from Greece, Iceland, Iran and Nepal. The Best Knife Skills Award went to four participants from Iran, Italy, Canada and Namibia.

Three special awards of The Spirit of YCO 2022 went to KulsumHussin, CEO, Welcome Skills International School of Hospitality, Bangladesh, Chef Andreas Mueller, Programme Director (International Cuisine) at VTC, Hong Kong, who is also one of the chief judges at YCO 2022 and Chef Enzo Oliveri Sicilian Celebrity Chef with Six Italian Restaurants in London and Sicily.

Organised by the International Hospitality Council (IHC) and hosted by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), YCO 2022 was a larger and more inclusive edition thanks to the technological advancement that broke all barriers.

YCO 2022 had a panel of more than 50 esteemed judges from around the world.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST