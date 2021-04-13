'It took four days...': Shashi Tharoor slams Ravi Shankar Prasad after Centre fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines

This comes after Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Friday (April 9) criticised former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had "lobbied" for the foreign vaccines.

Gandhi wrote, "Our vaccination program has to move beyond an individual’s picture on the vaccine certificate, towards guaranteeing maximum vaccination.” “Was the export of vaccines also an ‘oversight’, like many other decisions of this government, or an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our own citizens,” he asked.

Gandhi slammed the Centre for bypassing the states of their "right from vaccine procurement to registration". He suggested the vaccine suppliers be provided with the necessary resources to increase manufacturing capacity. He also sought an immediate moratorium on vaccine exports and a fast-track approval of other vaccines as per norms and guidelines.

In a series of tweets, Ravi Shankar Prasad then hit out at Gandhi, calling him a part-time politician and a "lobbyist" for foreign pharmaceutical companies.

"After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full time lobbying? First he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines," Prasad wrote.

"Rahul Gandhi must know that shortage in Congress ruled states is not of vaccines but of basic commitment towards health care. He should write letters to his party’s governments to stop their vasooli ventures & concentrate on administering the lakhs of vaccines they r sitting upon," he added.